What time does WWE RAW start this week? US, UK, India, Belgium & more

WWE RAW will be live from Brussels, Belgium, this Monday, March 17, as WWE has started its European Tour, which will last for another two weeks.

The starting time of the show will change due to the time zone difference between the United States and Europe and Netflix's broadcast of the show live. This means that WWE RAW will kick off at 8 pm local time in Brussels, Belgium.

Meanwhile, fans in the US will be able to watch the show live at 3 pm EST, while the start time in the UK will be 7 pm local time and in India and Sri Lanka 12.30 am local time, respectively.

It is worth mentioning that WWE RAW will have a special start time for the next two episodes during the company's European Tour, which will take place in Glasgow, Scotland (March 24) and London, England (March 31), respectively.

What will fans see on the March 17 episode of WWE RAW?

As the Road to WrestleMania continues, WWE RAW is preparing for another busy show. What stands out is the Intercontinental Championship Match between the reigning champion Bron Breakker and contender Finn Balor.

The two superstars have started a feud over the past few weeks, and the 'leader' of The Judgment Day wants to win gold in singles action for the first time in years, even though Breakker is the favorite to win this one and retain. Still, their feud will not end Monday on RAW, but it is likely that it will lead to a rematch at WrestleMania 41.

One of the highlights of RAW, though, will be the confrontation between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. The Cenation Leader returns to WWE just a couple of weeks after his heel turn and his assault on the American Nightmare in the final minutes of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

It will be interesting to see how the 16-time World Champion will justify his actions, as Cody Rhodes is out for revenge just four weeks before their Universal Championship Match at WrestleMania 41. Both Cena and Rhodes will be on RAW in Brussels on Monday and a heated face-off is expected to happen.

