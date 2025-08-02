What time does WWE SummerSlam 2024 Night 1 start? US, UK, India & more

We are just hours away from Night 1 of WWE SummerSlam 2025. The Biggest Party of the Summer will air live from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The card of SummerSlam night 1 is interesting to watch as the World Heavyweight Champion match between CM Punk &amp; Gunther will headline the show.On the other side, Roman Reigns &amp; Jey Uso will reunite to take down Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team bout. However, many fans are wondering about the timings of the Premium Live event.WWE SummerSlam 2025 timingsThe timings of SummerSlam vary depending on different time zones. Following are the timings of the PLE as per different regions:USA: 6 PM ET/ 3 PM PT (Saturday)India: 3:30 AM (Sunday)Canada: 6 PM ET/ and 3 PM PT (Saturday) UK: 11 PM (Saturday)Australia: 8 AM (AEST) SundaySaudi Arabia: 1:00 AM (Sunday)The above timings are of the main show, and the countdown to WWE SummerSlam Saturday will begin around 12:30 AM, just four hours before the main show. Additionally, it will stream live on WWE's official YouTube channel.What to expect from Night 1 of SummerSlam 2025The match card of SummerSlam will witness Gunther vs CM Punk in a World Heavyweight Championship match headlining the show. The outcome of this match seems to be unpredictable as the Best in the World has a great chance to emerge as the new Champion.On the other side, there is also a slim chance of Seth Rollins pulling another Heist of the Century moment by cashing in the MITB briefcase after making a potential return.Another big match on the card is OG Bloodline locking horns against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match. The heel faction destroyed Roman Reigns &amp; Jey Uso on the RAW before SummerSlam, which seemingly hints that the OTC and the YEET Master are likely to emerge victorious in this showdown.It's a usual pattern of WWE that when a star gets beaten down on the go-home episode, they emerge as the winner at the PLE. So, a similar scenario could unfold at SummerSlam when the OG Bloodline stands tall against Breakker and Reed.Sami Zayn and Karrion Kross are also set to clash in a unique stipulation match. If the Herald of Doomsday manages to defeat the Honorary Uce, then Sami will accept the words of Kross, which eventually means he will turn heel.Meanwhile, if Sami wins the match, then it will be proved that the former NXT Champion was wrong about him. Considering the hints of Sami Zayn's heel turn in the past few months, it's likely that Karrion Kross may secure victory over him at WWE SummerSlam.