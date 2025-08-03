What time does WWE SummerSlam 2024 Night 2 start? US, UK, India & more

Night One of WWE SummerSlam concluded in an earth-shaking manner when Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. The Visionary defeated newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, ending The Second City Saint's reign in a mere five minutes.Now, all eyes are set on SummerSlam Night Two, and the WWE Universe is excited and ready to witness another enchanted night in MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.What are the timings of WWE SummerSlam Night 2?Timings of SummerSlam Night Two vary depending on the time zone of the viewer. Here are the timings of The Biggest Party of the Summer for different regions:USA: 6 PM ET/ 3 PM PT (Sunday)India: 3:30 AM (Monday)Canada: 6 PM ET/ &amp; 3 PM PT(Sunday)UK: 11 PM (Sunday)Australia: 8 AM (AEST) MondaySaudi Arabia: 1:00 AM (Monday) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe timings are the same as those of Night One, and the above timings are of the main show. If you want to catch the Countdown Show, tune in around 12:30 AM IST, just four hours before the main show kicks off. Furthermore, it will stream live on the company's official YouTube channel.What to expect from Night 2 in MetLife StadiumFollowing Night One of the Biggest Party of the Summer, Triple H has confirmed during last night's post-show that fans haven't seen anything yet, hinting that The King of the Kings has massive surprises in store for us. Talking about the main event of Night Two, Cody Rhodes and John Cena will lock horns for the Undisputed Championship in a Street Fight.Already, Cena shocked the fans by seemingly turning babyface on SmackDown this week. Now it is speculated that The American Nightmare will turn heel at SummerSlam to deliver another shocking moment on television. There is also speculation about The Rock potentially making his return during the Rhodes vs. Cena showdown.Also, AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio will compete for the Intercontinental Championship, which may be the final SummerSlam match of The Phenomenal One, as revealed by the latter during the SummerSlam Kickoff Show. Considering all the recent developments, there are chances that Styles will walk out of The Biggest Party of the Summer as champion, especially after Dirty Dominik's involvement in the AAA Mega Title match.The heel turn of Bayley might also take place on Night Two. The former hugger is already absent from the card, and she expressed her disappointment on RAW this week. The former Damage CTRL leader may appear at the PLE and cost Valkyria the Women's Intercontinental Title to turn officially as a villainous star.A massive Six Tag Team TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Championship is also set for tonight, and a Steel Cage bout between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship will also take place on Night Two of The Biggest Party of the Summer.