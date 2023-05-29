What did Trish Stratus do to Becky Lynch's 2-year-old daughter Roux?

Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch's feud is one that ignited fast and hard. However, the mention of the latter's daughter is what made it even more personal. While most fans understood that everything is scripted, bringing kids into storylines could be a bit harsh.

On the April 10, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW, Trish Stratus stepped in as Becky Lynch's partner after Lita was attacked backstage. Stratus and Lynch then defended the Women's Tag Team Championship, and not only did they lose the titles, but the Hall of Famer even turned on Becky right after. Both women have since engaged in a feud that materialized in Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions.

Prior to the aforementioned match, The Man was present for the event's press conference the day before. During the appearance, Becky Lynch revealed that Trish Stratus made Roux cry, as the two-year-old still doesn't understand professional wrestling. Due to this, Big Time Becks vowed to make sure to "slap the attitude" of her opponent.

"My baby doesn't understand this business, and she made my baby cry, and for that, they call you the queen of the attitude era; well, I'm going to slap the attitude out of you tomorrow night," said Becky.

Lynch and Stratus finally fought on May 27, 2023, on Night of Champions. Unfortunately for the former RAW Women's Champion, Trish picked up the win and even left her a bruised face. However, the 47-year-old had some backup after Zoey Stark came out from under the ring and attacked Lynch.

Trish Stratus continuously targetted Becky Lynch's daughter during their feud

After Stratus' betrayal, Becky was missing in action from WWE for a while. What summoned The Man back to television is when the former Women's Champion stated Roux wasn't the brightest since the two-year-old doesn't even know colors.

Despite a harsh warning, the Hall of Famer continued to insult Lynch's daughter on social media. The former shared that it's a good thing Roux knew colors, so the two-year-old could recognize when her mother is knocked around.

"Oh that's great! So then she'll know what it means to be green with envy when the stronger mommy beats you black and blue and slaps the orange off your stupid head,"

From the looks of it, Trish and Becky's feud is far from over yet. However, Zoey Stark's inclusion into Stratus' team is definitely something that The Man should worry about.

