What is Vince McMahon's age and how long has he ruled WWE?

Vince McMahon bought WWE from his father at quite a young age and ruled the Stamford-based promotion through many eras. The company has since become a mainstream entity and has seen many changes under his reign.

After graduating from college, Vince McMahon Jr. debuted on the wrestling scene as a ring announcer under his father's World Wide Wrestling Federation promotion in 1969. He later became a commentator and promoter. He also aided his father, Vince McMahon Sr., in the management of WWWF. The younger McMahon was also the brains behind the rebranding of WWF in 1979. Still, it looked like he had bigger things in mind.

In 1980, he founded Titan Sports and became the Chairman, while his wife Linda McMahon became the co-chief executive. Two years later, Vince McMahon purchased WWF, now known as WWE.

As of January 2023, Vince McMahon is currently 77 years of age and will turn 78 on August 24. He ruled WWE for 40 years, although he took a couple of months off in 2022 when he resigned from his position amidst investigations regarding his alleged sexual misconduct.

Despite Vince McMahon's age, he continues to play a vital role in WWE

After the 77-year-old retired in July last year, Stephanie McMahon took over as Chairwoman and Co-CEO along with Nick Khan. Her husband and Hall of Famer Paul "Triple H" Levesque became the Head of Creative and was even promoted to Chief Content Officer. However, things have recently changed.

Just a few days after January, it was announced that Vince would return as a member of the board alongside three other people. Along with the news regarding his return, were reports that WWE was also going to be on sale.

Companies like Disney, Netflix, Amazon, and more were interested in buying the wrestling company. Interestingly, rumors have also circulated that the likes of Tony Khan, owner of AEW, is interested in acquiring the company as well.

Vince's return and WWE being put up for sale were not the only major changes that happened. Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation. Nick Khan is now the sole CEO and it looks like The Game's position in the Stamford-based promotion has not changed.

At 77, it looks like the Executive Chairman will continue playing a role in the company. It remains to be seen whether his return might influence the current product or if his duties will remain backstage.

