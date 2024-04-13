What did Vince McMahon say to Becky Lynch after she slapped Triple H? The Man reveals

Becky Lynch is one of the top women in WWE's current era. She recently went up against Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40 in a losing effort, but she will definitely come back stronger and pursue the championship in the future.

While we wait for that future, let's take a look at The Man's past and the interesting things she has done in her WWE career. An extremely important moment in her career was when Nia Jax accidentally broke her nose ahead of Survivor Series 2018, which in turn propelled Lynch's popularity. Next, The Man is the woman who slapped Triple H!

During the February 5th, 2019, episode of SmackDown, Becky Lynch confronted Triple H in the ring after getting suspended the night before. She was supposed to slap 'The Game,' but she miscalculated her wingspan and botched the slap. However, Triple H being Triple H, he sold the blow perfectly and the WWE Universe went berserk.

In her book, Becky Lynch revealed how Vince McMahon reacted once she made her way back to the gorilla.

"'That was great,' Vince remarked, giving me a hug before adding, 'But we're gonna need Steph [Stephanie McMahon] to teach you how to slap.'"

It's well known that Stephanie McMahon has slapped quite a few superstars in the ring as part of storylines and segments, and well, she did not miss!

Becky Lynch commented on the accusations against Vince McMahon

Currently, Vince McMahon has been completely distanced from WWE because of accusations and a lawsuit by former WWE staff member Janel Grant. In fact, he did not attend WrestleMania 40 either!

On a recent episode of The MMA Hour, 'The Man' commented about the accusations and opened up about her experience with her former boss.

"Those allegations are horrible. It's so hard to listen to because that's not my experience. He was so good to me, and Vince had a genius about him. He was not the easiest to work with, but he had also lived an extremely interesting life in terms of what he built, so I like learning from him. I like talking to him, and he is responsible for all of the things in my life by building WWE."

Currently, both Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are reportedly taking time off from WWE following The Show of Shows.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.