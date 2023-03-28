What wrestlers did Stacy Keibler date? Exploring the WWE Hall of Fame inductee's relationships

WWE Hall of Fame 2023 is almost here and the company has announced Stacy Keibler as the latest inductee into the class of 2023. Her career will be immortalized during the WrestleMania 39 weekend.

Keibler has rightfully been one of the most influential women to ever step into the squared circle. She started out as a member of the WCW Nitro Girls and later also portrayed the role of Vince McMahon's personal assistant. Fans might also remember her as the manager of The Dudley Boyz.

During her career, she dated several superstars from her workplace. She famously dated Andrew Martin, also known as Test in WWE. The two were also paired onscreen and their real-life relationship lasted from 2001 to 2005.

During her time in WCW, she met former WWE Superstar and Ric Flair's son, David Flair. The two developed a bond of friendship and later started dating each other in real life.

Apart from wrestlers, Stacy Keibler has also dated several celebrities throughout her life.

Who has Stacy Keibler dated outside of WWE?

Fans might know that the latest inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023 also has a successful modeling and acting career. Naturally, she has had close friendships with several celebrities that have sometimes turned into dating.

After breaking up with Test, Keibler dated Hollywood actor Geoff Stults. The two were part of a television series called October Road. Their relationship lasted for years before parting ways in 2010.

In 2011, Stacy Keibler started dating renowned Hollywood star, George Clooney. The two were together for nearly two years before ending their relationship in 2013.

The former WWE Superstar then started dating Future Ads CEO Jared Pobre in 2013. The two got married in 2014 and have two daughters and a son together. After getting married, Keibler expressed her happiness while speaking to People magazine.

"My happiness is indescribable! Marriage is the ultimate bond of love and friendship. It means putting all your faith and trust into a person that you can't help but believe is your soul mate. Someone who has all of your best interests at heart; someone handpicked for you, to help you grow and be the best person that you can be. Jared is all of this for me," she said.

Sportskeeda Wrestling congratulates Stacy Keibler on her induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

