What are the WWE Draft protocols pertaining to Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship reign?

This year's WWE Draft caused a stir when Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley switched brands while holding the Women's Titles. The two champions are now holding the opposite titles to their show. Fans are confused, but it signals some exciting changes to come.

In such cases after the WWE Draft, a title swap is the most likely outcome. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch had a belt exchange segment after the 2021 Draft. Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley could follow that route. However, the previous title swap occurred within three weeks.

WWE might have something else in store for this time. According to reports by Xero News, the company plans to make the Women's Championships brand exclusive. This means the 'RAW' and 'SmackDown' names will be struck down. Since Night of Champions is around the corner, and a belt swap seems unlikely, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley could get new titles.

There is also the chance of a 'Winner Takes All' Match. The seeds for a title unification showdown between Belair and Ripley were sown immediately after WrestleMania. Triple H could direct them for the program while introducing new secondary championships to keep the women's roster engaged on both brands.

WWE Draft 2023 has impacted the rosters in a major way. It remains to be seen what surprises are in store for both men's and women's divisions, given the rumors of new titles and updates on injured stars.

WWE Draft: RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair could lock horns with a former rival at Night of Champions

The EST of WWE hasn't seen the last of Asuka. She shifted to SmackDown in the WWE Draft soon after Bianca Belair so that the company could have plans for a full-fledged feud between the two stars.

Last week on SmackDown, Asuka ruined Bianca's celebration segment for being the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion. She spat Poison Mist on the champ's face.

With her heel turn solidified, The Empress is expected to face Belair at the upcoming premium live event in Jeddah.

Interestingly, recent reports suggest Belair is set for a heel turn at SummerSlam along with The Street Profits. Following that, she might team up with her real-life husband and WWE star Montez Ford.

