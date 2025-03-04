What is WWE legend John Cena’s real name?

WWE Superstar John Cena turned heel at the 2025 Elimination Chamber after staying babyface for over two decades. The Leader of Cenation now has a title match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 in his pocket along with all the support he needs from The Rock. While several superstars used a ring name in the pro wrestling world, does John Cena also have such a moniker? Read on to find out.

Ad

Born on April 23, 1977, Mr. You Can’t See Me’s full name is John Felix Anthony Cena Jr. The 16-time WWE Champion has had some nicknames given to him based on the way his character has evolved throughout his career. However, he uses his real name both in and outside the company.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Notably, he had entered the Stamford-based promotion in June 2002 as a wrestler with a freestyle rap gimmick. During this time, he was dubbed ‘The Doctor of Thuganomics.’ He also used the name ‘The Prototype’ during his early days in the company. Later, a big metal chain was added to his ring gear, which added another nickname, The Chain Gang Soldier.

The Massachusetts native became a fan favorite and the face of WWE during the PG era and also came to be known as ‘Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect.’ John Cena is one of the few wrestlers who compete using their real name, alongside stars like Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar. Now that Cena has turned heel, it will be interesting to see if he gets any new nicknames.

Ad

Will John Cena also bring a change in his in-ring gear along with his heel turn?

John Cena is currently on his retirement tour, and he shocked the entire WWE Universe with his heel turn. During the post-show Elimination Chamber press conference, The Rock was asked if this change in character would also be accompanied by a change in clothing for Cena.

Ad

In response, The Final Boss said the ultimate answer lay with the 16-time WWE Champ. However, he highlighted that the Leader of Cenation may not change his in-ring gear.

"That's up to John. Knowing him, he'd probably stay the exact same and keep wearing what he wears," The Rock said.

Expand Tweet

Apart from his in-ring gear, there is also a chance that John Cena may change his entrance theme. This could see him bring back his rapper gimmick or potentially work with Travis Scott, who is also in The Rock’s corner, to release a new entrance theme. It will be interesting to see what lies in the future for the four-time Elimination Chamber winner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.