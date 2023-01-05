What is WWE Megastar Brock Lesnar's net worth in 2023?

One of the most accomplished WWE superstars, Brock Lesnar’s net worth reflects on the bearings of his hard work. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion is a ten-time world champion in WWE and also holds a magnificent record to this day.

Brock debuted in WWE as a monster heel in March 2002. Dubbed rightly the 'Next Big Thing,' he bulldozed his way to the top by defeating legends such as Hulk Hogan and Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson. He is the youngest WWE Champion (aged 25) and the record-holder for the least time spent in the ring to win the Royal Rumble Match (2 minutes and 32 seconds).

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Brock Lesnar now holds the record of winning a Royal Rumble match in the shortest time. Brock Lesnar now holds the record of winning a Royal Rumble match in the shortest time. https://t.co/NLxJoysfdK

During his time in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Lesnar earned well over $5 million for his fights. He actively pursued MMA after leaving WWE in 2004 following his WrestleMania 20 match. Lesnar returned to the Stamford-based promotion after eight years and has been a mainstay of professional wrestling ever since.

According to multiple reports, Brock Lesnar’s net worth in 2023 stands at a whopping $25 million USD. He had similar numbers last year, and his annual salary of $12 million also didn’t see any changes this year. If you want a deeper insight into Brock Lesnar’s net worth, continue reading.

Lesnar has assets worth over five million in cars and property. According to an analysis by GiveMeSport, he owns luxurious sedans worth more than 2.6 million. His garage includes a Cadillac Escalade, Jeep Wrangler, Ram 1500 TRX, and Chevrolet Suburban.

Hailing from Maple Plain, Minnesota, The Beast Incarnate has two houses. The Minnesota property is valued at 800,000, while his main residence in Saskatchewan is around 2.1 million. Brock Lesnar is fond offarming,g which is why he owns several acres in Maryfield.

When was Brock Lesnar’s last fight in WWE?

2021 and 2022 were hardly the years of the beast. Brock Lesnar lost the Universal Championship to Bobby Lashley, reclaimed it the following year at Elimination Chamber but lost it again to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. The Beast Incarnate stressed for a Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam to win back the gold but failed in his attempt.

Lesnar went on a long hiatus from WWE TV after his SummerSlam bout. He returned after several months to put on a spectacle for the Saudi crowd at Crown Jewel, where he controversially defeated Bobby Lashley in six minutes.

It remains to be seen what’s next for the megastar. WWE understands that the beast isn’t one for mid-card championships but also has to protect Roman Reigns’ title reign.

Rumors suggest Lesnar will square off against current Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WrestleMania 39 or arch-rival Bobby Lashley.

