What WWE request did Dusty Rhodes never accept till his death? Cody Rhodes once revealed

Cody Rhodes has been vocal about his experiences working in different wrestling promotions, like his father, Dusty Rhodes. He once spoke about how the Hall of Famer once refused one of WWE's requests.

The American Nightmare revealed that Dusty Rhodes never accepted WWE's request to wear a polo shirt at the Performance Center. In a chat with Inside the Ropes, Cody Rhodes detailed that the Stamford-based promotion continuously asked the Hall of Famer to wear the required shirt, especially when the media arrived. However, Dusty never wore the attire.

"Anti-authority Dusty is very real of the simplest of things. At the Performance Center, you were supposed to wear a polo. You were supposed to wear a polo shirt that said WWE PC and Dusty just refused that polo till the day he died. He never wore that polo, and it was just great because they would literally memo-line it. It's like, 'Please have your PC on; we'll be filming this day, or TMZ Sports will be there. Please Dusty, please wear the polo.'" (0:00 - 0:31)

In the late stages of his career, Dusty spent much of his time at the Performance Center as a trainer in NXT. He trained several top stars, including Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, and more. The developmental brand introduced the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament in 2015 to honor the late wrestling legend.

What happened when Dusty Rhodes went off-script in a segment featuring Stephanie McMahon?

The moment when Dusty Rhodes went off-script on RAW

Dusty's alleged anti-authority stance was on full display during the September 30, 2013, episode of Monday Night RAW. At the time, the Rhodes family was feuding with The Authority's Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

After Dustin Rhodes (aka Goldust) and Cody Rhodes were insulted by The Authority, their father stepped up to the heel duo. While confronting the power couple, he went off-script by giving Stephanie a facepalm.

It was reported that Stephanie was upset with the move. Reports also indicated that Dusty's absence from the Old School RAW in 2013 in Baltimore was due to his aforementioned actions.

What match did Dusty Rhodes create that Cody Rhodes will compete in for the first time?

Cody Rhodes will compete in a WarGames bout for the first time on November 25, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. The match concept was created by Dusty Rhodes in 1987 when he was in the NWA.

Despite his somewhat rebellious attitude, The American Dream will always be an influential figure in pro wrestling.

