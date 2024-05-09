What is WWE’s broadcast plan for airing SmackDown and RAW before the major shift to Netflix next year?

WWE broadcasting is set for plenty of changes that involve SmackDown and RAW. The Stamford-based company shook its roster up last week with the 2024 Draft. The red and blue brands will be on the same broadcast channel though ahead of the big Netflix move in January 2025.

A fan account reported that the USA Network will be the broadcast home for RAW and SmackDown for the final quarter of 2024. This means both brands will air on the NBC Universal-owned cable television channel. The blue brand's five-year, $205 million per year deal with FOX ends later this year.

It was announced in September last year that the blue brand would return to the USA Network in October 2024. The agreement with NBC Universal is reportedly worth $1.4 billion and is a five-year deal.

SmackDown will join RAW and NXT on the USA Network until Monday Night RAW moves to Netflix in 2025. WWE have seemingly agreed to a deal with NBC Universal for its flagship show to continue running on the channel until it switches to the streaming service next year.

Which superstars on WWE's main roster weren't drafted to RAW or SmackDown?

WWE's Draft 2024 helped spice up the rosters on RAW and SmackDown with some intriguing draft picks. Carmelo Hayes was called up to Friday nights, Bron Breakker moved to Mondays and Damage CTRL joined him.

However, several superstars weren't eligible during the draft for various reasons. Their futures are up in the air regarding which brand they'll appear on or if they would have a free reign to choose on their return.

Alexa Bliss has been on maternity leave but should be returning soon. She last appeared in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble. Big E is out injured with a neck injury and an in-ring return doesn't look likely any time soon.

Bo Dallas is heavily expected to make his return to WWE shortly as Uncle Howdy. It looks as though he'll be leading a new stable that will pay tribute to his late brother Bray Wyatt. Erick Rowan also appears to be on his way back to WWE and could be part of that stable.

Nikki Cross looks set to be another member of Uncle Howdy's group. She had been a RAW star but hasn't been seen since November. Dexter Lumis is another non-draftee who is seemingly set for the faction.

Brock Lesnar wasn't drafted and has been off TV and there was the belief that he may have parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion. Triple H refuted those suggestions by insisting The Beast Incarnate was at 'home, being Brock.'

Carmella is currently on maternity leave as she and Corey Graves gave birth to a boy last November. Charlotte Flair is nearing a return from a knee injury that has kept The Queen out of action since December.

Erik of The Viking Raiders is out injured after undergoing neck surgery. His partner Ivar has entered singles competition on WWE RAW in his absence. Valhalla who acts as their manager is also on maternity leave.

Jacob Fatu is awaiting the green light to make his debut and is likely to do so as part of The Bloodline storyline soon. This could mean the former MLW Heavyweight Champion debuts on SmackDown.

Jimmy Uso wasn't drafted after being kicked out of The Bloodline by Solo Sikoa. He's sidelined with an undisclosed injury and a return date is unknown but he can be expected to try and get revenge against Sikoa.

MVP wasn't drafted although he's not been an in-ring talent proper for several years. He's Omos' manager and The Nigerian Giant has been used as a speciality, appearing on rare occasions.

Roman Reigns was set to be involved in the draft but Paul Heyman apparently withdrew him. The Tribal Chief has been off TV since losing his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

Raquel Rodriguez is dealing with Mast Cell activation syndrome. She was on SmackDown before moving to the inactive section due to her ongoing health issues.

Shotzi is also out with a knee injury she picked up during an episode of NXT. Sonya Deville is similarly out of action due to a torn ACL while Tamina's reasoning for not being drafted is unknown.

