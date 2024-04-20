What was WWE's inspiration for the new WWE Tag Team Titles on SmackDown? Know the history

The WWE Tag Team Championship belts for SmackDown recently got a new and revamped look. Triple H and Nick Aldis introduced the newly designed titles, which will now be known as the WWE Tag Team Championships. The belts were presented to SmackDown's tag champions, A-Town Down Under, comprising Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

The unveiling of the WWE RAW tag team championship belts preceded this SmackDown handover. RAW's tag champs also received a new name, and R-Truth and The Miz, of Team Awesome Truth, will now be known as the World Tag Team Champions. WWE is known for regularly upgrading the designs of its championship belts and enhancing their appeal and prestige. But, the tag titles carried the same unflattering look for several years.

According to The Athletic’s Chris Vanni, the belts hadn’t undergone any significant design change since 2010. The new belts have shown less emphasis on the WWE logo and more focus on the detailing of the body. The inspiration for these belts seemingly lies in the current design of the World Heavyweight Title combined with the Ruthless Aggression Era.

Some fans feel that the design of these belts is a significant improvement over the previous belts with a silver plate showcasing the helmets of two gladiators. The design could have been more impressive, to say the least. This silver plate was an upgrade to the bronze plate of the title, but it brought zero changes to the design. Notably, while the belts have brought great joy to the WWE Universe, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller didn’t seem too grateful about the new-look titles.

When Team A-Town Down Under disrespected Triple H on SmackDown

Triple H received a grand welcome on WWE SmackDown along with SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis. The SmackDown GM invited A-Town Down Under to receive their new WWE Tag Team Championship. However, when Triple H proceeded to shake their hands, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller didn’t take it.

Trying to undermine the WWE Chief Creative Officer, Waller and Theory faked a handshake before taking each other’s hands and shaking them. Fans in the arena didn’t appreciate this at all and booed the duo. While it seemed funny to the newly crowned champions, Nick Aldis immediately gave them a reality check.

Aldis said that if they try to disrespect Triple H again, he would make the “A-Clown Down Under” disappear from WWE. The impact of these words was instantly visible on the faces of Theory and Waller. While the tag team champs are currently on cloud nine, they will soon defend their new and shiny belts against the number one contenders of their titles.

