What was WWE's original plan for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39? Ultimate dream match sadly nixed

It was recently announced that Brock Lesnar will now face Omos at WrestleMania 39. The unique match-up received mixed reactions from fans, but it looks like the RAW Superstar was the only viable opponent for The Beast Incarnate.

Earlier this year, it was reported that WWE's original plans for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 involved facing Stone Cold Steve Austin. It was also noted that Roman Reigns was the other name pitched to face The Texas Rattlesnake. However, nothing from this came to fruition, and no bout for the Hall of Famer has been made. While Lesnar already has Omos, The Tribal Chief is now also scheduled to face Cody Rhodes.

Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 39 match was teased after The Nigerian Giant called him out on last week's RAW. On a recent episode on the Red brand, The Beast agreed to the match during a VIP Lounge segment with MVP. Interestingly, reports also noted that the bout was the idea of Vince McMahon.

Stone Cold returned to action 19 years on last year's WrestleMania. He headlined the first night against Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match, which the legend eventually won. It remains to be seen if the 58-year-old will return at the April premium live event.

Brock Lesnar reportedly turned down another top star for WrestleMania 39

A number of competitors were rumored to be Lesnar's opponents in April, with current Intercontinental Champion Gunther being a favorite by fans. However, the company may have also pitched another SmackDown Superstar.

Prior to last month's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Bray Wyatt challenged the winner of the bout between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar. The former won the bout in a controversial manner after his opponent delivered a low blow. Lashley and Wyatt are currently feuding, which may lead to a 'Mania match. As it turns out, this wasn't always the case.

As reported by Sean Ross Sapp on The List Goes On, The Beast Incarnate turned down the idea of facing The Eater of Worlds but accepted the match with Omos. Aside from Bray and Stone Cold, the likes of Lashley and Gunther were also rumored to be pitched to face the former UFC Champion.

WrestleMania 39 is just a few weeks away and the card for the event is slowly building up. It will be interesting to see how the first-time bout between Lesnar and Omos concludes.

