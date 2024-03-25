What were WWE's plans for CM Punk at WrestleMania 30 before his abrupt departure? Exploring the past

CM Punk's shocking departure from WWE in 2014 caused the wrestling world to shift and the product to undergo several changes, and the company's biggest event, WrestleMania, wasn't safe. As it turns out, The Straight Edge Superstar was apparently set for a match with a Hall of Famer.

Before returning to WWE in 2023, fans last saw CM Punk at the 2014 Royal Rumble. Although he was advertised for shows following the premium live event, he was removed and later announced that he was released from his contract. Since it was already WrestleMania season at that point, some matches were already set for the card. However, his exit caused the event to make major changes.

In January 2020, CM Punk posted what seems to be the card for WrestleMania 30. The photo featured him going up against Triple H as the second match for the event. Interestingly, that wasn't the only change for that year's event.

Following Punk's exit from the Stamford-based company, The Game fought Daniel Bryan (AKA Bryan Danielson) instead, with an added stipulation stating that if the latter won, he would be added to the main event of the card. Bryan defeated Hunter and was added to Randy Orton vs. Batista for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, which he won.

Punk's alleged WrestleMania card shows that Bryan was originally supposed to fight Sheamus in a singles match. Another one-on-one action on the tentative card was Big Show vs. Kane. Roman Reigns vs. Dean Ambrose (AKA Jon Moxley) was also scheduled for the United States Championship.

At the actual event, The Shield defeated Kane and The New Age Outlaws. As per Seth Rollins, WWE planned to break up The Hounds of Justice from December 2013 to January 2014 and have Dean and Roman feud over the United States Title. All the while, Rollins will be a special guest referee.

What CM Punk WrestleMania-related plan was recently canceled?

Punk returned to WWE at the 2023 Survivor Series

Many were excited about Punk's return to WWE in 2023, as the roster has drastically changed since he was last there. One feud many were hoping to see was against Seth Rollins. Unfortunately, the returning star's injury prevented him from performing against anybody.

In an interview with TNT Sports, CM Punk revealed that he was supposedly going to headline WrestleMania 40. While he didn't share who it will be against, it may be against The Visionary for the World Heavyweight Championship.

When will fans see CM Punk again on WWE programming?

Although Punk is injured, fans will see him soon on Monday Night RAW as it hits Chicago on March 25, 2024. Interestingly, he is also teasing a possible appearance at WrestleMania 40.

It would be interesting to see what will happen in CM Punk's run in WWE this time.

