CM Punk's return would be even better if former Intercontinental Champion does one thing on WWE RAW

Former WWE Champion CM Punk will return on the upcoming edition of RAW after being sidelined with an injury. Since the episode will be set in Chicago, the crowd will be more than electric to welcome back their hometown hero, but his rival could spoil the audience's reaction.

Since CM Punk returned after almost a decade at last year's Survivor Series event set in Chicago, he has crossed paths with Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins. Unfortunately, his Road to WrestleMania was cut short when he suffered a torn triceps at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Despite his absence on television, one WWE RAW star who has continued to speak ill of him is former Intercontinental Champion Drew McIntyre.

For the upcoming episode, the Scottish Warrior could play Punk's theme for his entrance to troll the latter and fans. Also, since tonight's episode will be set in Chicago, it's safe to assume that the loudest pop from the crowd will be for Punk. McIntyre could utilize this to add heat to his character and for the returning star to receive a bigger welcome.

This move was previously done by Paul Heyman in 2014 on WWE RAW and The Wiseman received a chorus of boos from the Chicago audience. It shows that while The Special Counsel had no ill intentions, he still received a big reaction.

How did Drew McIntyre react to the announcement of CM Punk's return to WWE RAW?

Drew McIntyre is also feuding with Seth Rollins

Unsurprisingly, while many fans rejoiced at seeing The Second City Saint again on the Monday show after several weeks, the Scottish Psychopath had other ideas.

Following the WWE's post on social media about Punk's return, Drew replied with a gif of a fan crying with a sarcastic caption "Yayyyyyyyy CM Punk is back, yippee!!!!!" On a recent appearance on The Ringer, McIntyre said that Punk was "made of glass" and vowed to break him.

What does CM Punk plan to do at WWE RAW tonight?

Ahead of his much-awaited return on RAW, The Best in the World took to his Instagram stories to state he would one-up Rhea Ripley's stink face at a live event and teased kissing Cody Rhodes.

It would be interesting to see what will happen on The Second City Saint's upcoming return on Monday Night RAW.