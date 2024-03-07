Drew McIntyre references infamous AEW moment as he takes shot at WWE RAW star

Drew McIntyre continues to showcase his masterful skills as a heel on social media following this week's episode of WWE RAW. The Scottish Warrior is scheduled to battle Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

McIntyre won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match last month to earn a shot at The Visionary at the biggest show of the year in Philadelphia next month. However, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes have also made it their mission to take down The Bloodline, and the Scotsman believes that is a foolish decision. The 38-year-old star leveled Rollins with a Claymore this past Monday night on RAW after the World Heavyweight Champion saved Jey Uso from an attack from his brother.

The veteran took to social media today and took another shot at CM Punk in a message directed at Seth Rollins. McIntyre referenced Punk's infamous rant in All Elite Wrestling, where he scolded his peers in the company, including former AEW Champion Hangman Page. Drew McIntyre used the Chicago native's words about Adam Page to take a shot at Rollins today on social media.

"'What did I ever do in this world to deserve an empty-headed, ******* dumb **** like Seth Rollins to go out on national TV and go into business for himself'," wrote McIntyre.

Vince Russo claims Drew McIntyre's segment with Seth Rollins on last week's WWE RAW fell flat

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was not a fan of the promo between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins on last Monday's edition of the red brand. McIntyre attempted to talk Rollins out of getting involved in The Bloodline storyline and focus on their match at WrestleMania.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo stated that the promo was missing something. The veteran claimed the promo fell flat and was missing a mic drop moment.

"I don’t know, but again. Again, bro, there was a mic drop, and it ended flat." [From 39:01 to 39:07]

CM Punk tore his triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble Match in January, and Drew McIntyre claimed that he prayed for it to happen. It will be fascinating to see how Punk plans to get revenge on the former WWE Champion when he returns to action later this year.

