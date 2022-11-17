What were WWE's plans for Eddie Guerrero before his death?

Eddie Guerrero was one of the biggest stars in WWE during the 90s and early 2000s for the right reasons. He captured multiple championships and feuded with iconic characters. Unfortunately, the legend passed away in 2005, and as it turned out, he was just about to face another major star in the company.

Like many superstars in the past, Eddie was first with WCW and even ECW before he debuted in WWE in 2000. He became the Tag Team, Intercontinental, United States, European, and WWE Champion during his stay. He also had notable feuds against Kurt Angle, Batista, and of course, Rey Mysterio.

However, Eddie was also on his way to another legendary feud against Shawn Michaels. Unfortunately, the match never came to fruition. Just as the feud was being discussed, Eddie Guerrero, unfortunately, passed away in November 2005 due to acute heart failure.

According to former WWE writer Court Bauer, the Stamford-based company was already planning a feud between Guerrero and HBK for WrestleMania 22.

"It was discussed the weekend that Eddie passed away. We were now mapping out the road to WrestleMania 22...They both had been on different brands for so long that, you know, it just never happened, and unfortunately, it didn't. I know that would have been a great match and people would have been talking about it for years," said Bauer.

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



Missed every single day



Viva La Raza 🤍 17 years since we lost Eddie Guerrero...Missed every single dayViva La Raza 17 years since we lost Eddie Guerrero...Missed every single day 🙏Viva La Raza 💚🤍❤️ https://t.co/8HkTumMQow

Shawn Michaels expresses his thoughts on a potential WWE feud with Eddie Guerrero

The Heartbreak Kid was also one of the biggest stars in the company during his time as a performer due to his various feuds, unfortunately not including one with the former WWE Champion.

According to Michaels, he heard about the feud being pitched in a meeting and expressed that it would have been exciting if it had happened. Shawn added that he would have wanted to put Eddie over.

"I've heard that somebody pitched it at a creative meeting. It would have been a blast to do. I think that's one good thing that Eddie and I, where we were at later on in our careers, we'd probably argue about who was putting whom over. Neither one of us would have had a problem, that's for sure. It would be my honor to put Eddie Guerrero over," said HBK.

Despite missing out on storylines with HBK, Eddie Guerrero has truly accomplished a lot in his career, which has made his legacy unforgettable and an inspiration to many.

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes