What are WWE's plans for Omos? Recent report explains his absence from RAW and SmackDown

Fans have not seen much of Omos on WWE programming aside from certain previous Premium Live Events. Despite being placed in different storylines on RAW in the past, this hasn't continued. As it turns out, this may be part of the company's temporary plans for him.

Fans have not seen Omos on WWE's weekly shows since the May 1, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW, where he defeated Anthony Alanis. His following three television appearances occurred in Premium Live Events, in Backlash 2023 against Seth Rollins, SummerSlam 2023 in a Battle Royal, and as an entrant to the 2024 Royal Rumble. As it turns out, this may all be part of the plan after all.

As per SEScoops' recent report, WWE is using Omos as a special attraction for Premium Live Events. The site added that the company was also possibly holding Omos for a proper program or if a superstar needs a big win.

A part of the report was somewhat confirmed by the superstar himself. When The Nigerian Giant talked with SEScoops' Scott Fishman about his current role, he accepted that he was an attraction. The superstar even joked that the company would call him if they needed "big bucks" and added that the company needed to pay him big money for events.

What did a former WWE champion say about working with Omos?

The Nigerian Giant at the 2024 Royal Rumble with Bron Breakker and Pat McAfee

At seven-foot-three, the RAW star is someone many superstars can't compete and match with. Still, the Stamford-based promotion does have several giants of its own. One of them who clashed with the 29-year-old was Braun Strowman.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Braun Strowman revealed that he has never run into somebody "bigger and Badder" than him. The former Universal Champion acknowledged his former rival's impressive size and added that it was comical that they're the same species.

What has Omos been doing in his time away from WWE programming?

Although The Nigerian Giant hasn't been on the weekly shows of the Stamford-based promotion, he remains active with other activities. He has been doing events for the company, like interviews, charities, and more. He has also remained active during house shows. His last match occurred on February 18, 2024, in California, where he defeated Akira Tozawa.

It would be interesting to see if fans will see The Nigerian Giant for the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber event this weekend.

