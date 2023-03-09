What if WWE's return to Puerto Rico leads to Carlito's comeback?

WWE Backlash will be held in Puerto Rico this year, which gives the native Carlito an opportunity to make a grand comeback. The post-WrestleMania extravaganza on May 6 will be the second premium live event to grace the island after New Year's Revolution in January 2005.

The Poison Apple was let go by the company in 2010 after a Wellness Policy violation and refusal to go to rehab. This marked the end of his seven-year run in WWE, after which the former tag team champion joined his father's promotion - the World Wrestling Council (WWC). He occasionally hits the indies to refine his skills.

Carlito returned to WWE for the Men's 2021 Royal Rumble Match. The 44-year old veteran wrestler enjoyed his stay, although it was a brief one, as he had signed a two-match contract with the promotion. He could have a longer role to play in the future.

Known for his athletic abilities, Carlito's addition to the WWE roster will be huge. Like MVP, he could join a stable in order to play a managerial role to other wrestlers, or he could actively participate in the ring to increase the popularity of the faction. Epico could also join his cousin to bolster the tag team.

The 44-year old is believed to be added as DLC in 2K23. He was also part of the previous edition of the game. Despite his issues with WWE in the past, it seems that the Puerto Rican wrestler has restored his relations with the company.

Carlito is open to a WWE return and even a potential AEW joining

Following his Rumble appearance, Carlito teamed up with Jeff Hardy to defeat Elias and Jaxson Ryker on an episode of RAW. This was his last dabble in World Wrestling Entertainment.

The Caribbean Bad Apple disclosed that he is open to a return if needed. He also captured the attention of All Elite Wrestling during an interview with The Angle in 2021.

"Yeah I'm open," (about a return to WWE) " I'm open to whatever. Whoever wants to use me I'm willing to listen. But like I said I've been doing my own thing for all these years and if it stays that way, I'm fine with that too." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Carlito hasn't hung up his boots yet. The veteran is somehow managing to cope with a hectic wrestling schedule. According to Cagematch, he last fought Johnny Nova in a CCPW event on February 23. Speaking of his battles in WWC, The Poison Apple defeated John Morrison at Euphoria.

