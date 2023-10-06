What if WWE star returns after 500+ days to vital role in John Cena's feud with The Bloodline? Major diversion explored 

John Cena will return to the ring in a big way at WWE Fastlane. The 16-time world champion will be teaming up with the extremely popular LA Knight to battle Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, two members of The Bloodline.

While many see The Megastar and The Face That Run The Place as a super-team, they still have the odds stacked against them. Solo and Jimmy have far more history as a unit and have the intangible Paul Heyman x-factor.

John Cena could have an interesting twist up his sleeve, however. Randy Orton could potentially return to WWE programming for the first time in over 500 days at Fastlane. This would be his first appearance since May 20, 2022, but it may not be as a competitor. Instead, Orton could be a special guest referee.

WWE has shown a willingness to book special referees as of late, with John Cena, Dragon Lee, and Dominik Mysterio all wearing the stripes. Orton doing the same could be a way to have him return to television, but only slowly ease him back into action.

If Orton were to be the referee, he'd almost certainly aim to cost The Bloodline the victory. He and the now-released Matt Riddle were battling the fearsome faction before Randy took time off for back surgery. Alongside John and LA, he could finally get his revenge.

Randy Orton was recently spotted at the WWE Performance Center

While it remains unclear exactly how or even when The Legend Killer will return to WWE programming, a recent incident indicated that a comeback was all but guaranteed.

The multi-time world champion was seen outside of the Performance Center. Upon noticing that fans saw him, he made a gesture to imply they should keep it a secret. Of course, they didn't keep it a secret, and the footage went public on social media shortly after that.

The Viper appearing at the Performance Center is a very positive sign, as it shows that he's likely preparing for his comeback. If he's working out in a ring, Orton is likely far closer to a return than most had thought.

While Orton's last match in WWE was on SmackDown, The Legend Killer was a RAW star before his injury. It remains unclear if he'll reappear on the red brand or move to SmackDown. Regardless, fans can't wait to see him back on television.