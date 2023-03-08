What is XFL football? Is Dwayne Johnson's franchise a rating disaster?

The XFL is just one of Dwayne Johnson and Danny Garcia's most recent business ventures. Although the Football League is led by experienced and notable names, their ratings are giving mixed signals.

If you're wondering what the XFL is, it's a professional American football league established by Vince McMahon in 2001 and brought back to life in 2018. After only a few weeks in its 2020 season, the company filed for bankruptcy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The people who bought the company from the WWE Chairman were The Rock and Garcia, at a reported price of $15 million. At the moment, eight teams are performing in the league.

According to reports, the recent ratings of the football league are not doing too well. The 2023 season opened last month with 1.54 million viewers, a good number but incomparable to the 3.3 million viewership it had back in 2020. Additionally, The Big Lead reported that the first week ratings of the football league reached 1.3 million. The following week dropped to 665,00, while the third week saw another drop to 571,500.

It remains to be seen what the league's future will be after the 2023 season. Still, it looks like its current owners are doing their best to handle the company.

Dwayne Johnson shares that the XFL's ratings are doing good

It's no surprise that the Black Adam actor is involved with football. He had a brief history with the sport when he played in the Canadian Football League before transitioning to the world of wrestling and eventually to Hollywood. Despite being occupied with various projects, it looks like The Rock still has high regard for the football league.

In a tweet, Dwayne Johnson expressed that the audience and ratings of his football league are performing well. He also mentioned that attendance for the games has grown, noting that they're expecting more than 30,000 people for the next game this weekend.

"Week over week our @XFL2023 is showing some nice growth. Little wins and step by step. We’re building for the long haul, for player opportunities. Attendance growing nicely too! Expecting 30,000+ this weekend for the @XFLBattlehawks home opener. 🤯🏟️ Enjoy the games!~ #54"

It remains to be seen if any changes regarding the ratings of the XFL will transpire in the upcoming months, or if any changes, in general, will be made to the product.

