Did Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson play in the NFL?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson plays a retired NFL player in the Ballers series, but did he ever play in the NFL? Known for his physique and for his will to succeed in every endeavor, whether it be wrestling or acting, "The Rock" had all the attributes to make it to the NFL.

So how close did he get to the NFL? Did he ever make it as a professional footballer beyond the realms of a television series? Read on to find out.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's NFL career

Dwayne Johnson came from a family of wrestlers and football was never his first choice. But he got into the sport at Freedom High in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

"The Rock" was already 6'4" and 230 pounds in high school. He made an impression during the time to get scholarship offers from various universities.

He chose the University of Miami for a full-ride scholarship.

While there, "The Rock" was already establishing a name for himself on the dominant 1991 Miami Hurricanes team. Even as a freshman, he impressed the coaches, with defensive coordinator and current LSU head coach Ed Orgeron saying Dwayne Johnson could be an All-American.

Dwayne Johnson was a defensive tackle for the University of Miami football team from 1991 to 1994. In the 1991 season, he won a ring with the Hurricanes.

But just as things were looking up, he injured his shoulder that paved the way for someone else to take his place as a defensive end. A former tight end by the name of Warren Sapp took on his responsibilities.

Warren Sapp would go on to have a legendary college and NFL career and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013. The emergence of Sapp limited Dwayne Johnson's involvement in the team.

As a result, Johnson missed his chance in the NFL and went undrafted. He was signed by the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League as a linebacker, only to be let go after one game.

The only way "The Rock" can lay claim to being a former NFL player is in the TV Series "Ballers."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on Ballers

While his real-life ambition to play in the NFL never materialized, Dwayne Johnson has established himself as a wrestling entertainer and an actor. In his professional acting profession, he plays the role of a retired NFL player in the series "Ballers."

It recounts the story of his character who has retired from the NFL and is now a financial manager for other NFL players. While that is the closest "The Rock" will ever get to being an NFL player, through the show, he can vicariously live out the dream that he once had.

