What does "Yeet" mean? Find out after Jey Uso got it back

On Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso has been using the catchphrase 'Yeet' for quite a while now. The use of this phrase sits well with Jey's outgoing and casual character and has also been widely accepted by fans. But, in recent times, this catchphrase had some controversy attached to it.

A week ago, reports suggested that Jey couldn't use the word due to trademark issues. This development led to immense disappointment among fans. However, on the latest edition of RAW, fans were once again delighted as the former Bloodline member said he got Yeet back and was also spotted wearing merch with the catchphrase.

Since then, many have been wondering what Yeet means. The word has two meanings. While it's used to express surprise or enthusiasm, it's also a slang term meaning 'to throw.' When it comes to Jey Uso, one would imagine he uses it to express his enthusiasm.

Regardless of what the former Tag Team Champion uses it for, fans are delighted to see him bring Yeet back. If things continue the way they are and Jey receives a push, there is a chance that he could make this catchphrase even more popular among the WWE Universe.

Jey Uso recently revealed RAW Superstar inspires him to rise in the ranks

Since leaving The Bloodline, Jey Uso has been on a roll. The 38-year-old faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship earlier this year and clashed with Seth Rollins last week for the World Heavyweight Championship. This suggests that Jey has been seeing tremendous growth in his career.

During his recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Jey Uso revealed that Cody Rhodes is the superstar who inspires him to rise in the ranks of WWE. The former Bloodline member mentioned that Rhodes has a great mind for business, like his father. Jey said:

"I got love for Cody Rhodes, everybody knows that. This is almost a decade ago, always worked with him, had a great mind for the business, just like his father. That’s why he called me because he knows I have a lot more to offer. I do got love for Cody. I think we became way more closer together now that I’ve been on Raw. I lost my brothers, but I kind of gained another one. I’m still learning from him too. Seeing his position now, I just want to rise up too."

Since joining RAW, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes have formed a great bond. While the duo have helped each other when needed, they also won the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at one point. It was the first time Jey had ever won a tag title with someone other than his brother, Jimmy Uso.

