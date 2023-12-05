Why is Jey Uso's "Yeet" catchphrase banned in WWE? Real reason uncovered

Jey Uso has found a new resurgence on RAW since separating from the Bloodline and going on his own. His theme song, charisma, and style of connecting with the crowd have mesmerized everyone. However, the main thing that the crowd likes about his persona the most is reportedly gone.

The word "YEET" has become an equal part of Monday Night RAW as much as anyone else. When Jey Uso says the word, a few seconds later, one can hear the roar of the crowd saying the same. We have also had Cody Rhodes utter those words multiple times.

Unfortunately for the fans, this movement may come to an end. A few hours ago, there were rumors that the word "YEET" would not be used due to trademark issues. For a few years, it has been trademarked by a wrestler called Kasey Huffman from West Virginia.

Reports about licensing issues look to be correct. Since WWE can not file a new trademark or use it for new merchandising, the company and Uso won't be associating with the word anymore, essentially abandoning it.

Jey Uso dedicated his championship match to a late WWE legend

A few hours ago, Jey Uso faced Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW.

Every Championship match is important. However, this one for Jey was much more special than the others he's been in. He took to social media a few hours before the match to dedicate it to the late Umaga.

Uso is Umaga's nephew. The latter was a rising heel in WWE during the late 2000s and one of the most dominant Intercontinental Champions of that era. Unfortunately, he could not fulfill his promising career.

He passed away on December 4, 2009, due to acute toxicity and liver failure, along with a fatal heart attack. The incident took everyone by surprise.

While Uso didn't win against Seth Rollins on Monday, his performance indeed made his uncle proud.

