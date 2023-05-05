How did Umaga die? Find out the WWE legend's tragic cause of death

Umaga was from The infamous Anoa'i family, which has given the WWE Universe several superstars such as Roman Reigns, The Usos, etc. Apart from the pro-wrestlers the fans see on WWE TV, some of their members from the family are Rikishi, late WWE superstar Rosey, and others.

Speaking of late superstar Umaga, he was one of the family members who isn’t often spoken of. But his brief run with the company has been etched in glory of the Samoan Wrestling Legacy.

The Samoan Bulldozer passed away on December 4, 2009. Autopsy reports revealed that he passed away due to a fatal combination of liver and heart disease and acute toxicity (combination of a painkiller, anxiety medication, and muscle relaxer).

The late superstar’s wife found him unconscious.The paramedics arrived hurriedly, and tried to restart his heart. It was deemed that he had suffered a heart attack.

The paramedics were successful in restarting his heart, but he suffered a second heart attack and eventually passed away.

He was only 36-years old when he passed away, and the news was an absolute shock to the WWE Universe and his fans.

WWE had terminated Umaga’s contract a couple of months prior

WWE has a very strict wellness policy, and the company will terminate the contract of the best of pro-wrestlers if the policy is breached.

The Samoan Bulldozer had made his WWE debut in 2002 alongside his late cousin Rosey (Roman Reigns’ older brother). They worked together in a tag team called 3-Minute Warning, and the fans loved their overall aura and performance.

He was released shortly afterwards, but he returned to the company as one of the most dominant superstars. But what could have been a glorious career, ended tragically.

The Samoan Bulldozer breached WWE’s wellness policy for a second time, and this time he refused to go into rehab for professional help. This resulted in the company terminating his contract on June 11, 2009. WWE mentioned Umaga’s termination in their brief statement following the late superstar’s untimely death.

It goes without saying that both Umaga and Rosey were dominant members of The Anoa'i Family, and are fondly remembered every passing day.

Currently, four members of the family are working with WWE: Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa. All of them have formed a faction, The Bloodline, and are one of the most dominant heel factions in the company’s history!

One can only wonder what it would have been like if Umaga and Rosey were a part of The Bloodline.

What do you think would have happened if they were? Let us know in the comments section below.

