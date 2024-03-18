Whatever happened to Sheamus? Exploring his WWE status

Sheamus has been one of WWE's most consistent workers for the past couple of years and his body of work proves it. Few men have been able to perform at the level of the Irishman. However, after having one of the best possible matches of his career, the former WWE Champion has fallen off the radar. In this article, we explore his WWE status.

Currently, Sheamus is sitting on the bench with a shoulder injury that has kept him out of action since last year, with his last televised match being against Edge (now known as Adam Copeland). With his WWE contract reportedly set to expire this year, it remains a question if the former WWE Champion will choose to renew it, considering he has expressed his disappointment over this WWE booking in the past. Moreover, the Irish star made things all the more confusing by deleting his X account.

Just over a year ago, at WWE Clash at the Castle, Sheamus put on one of the best matches of the year when he faced Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. At that point, the future looked bright for the Irishman, he got a standing ovation from the crowd and he had a story similar to Cody Rhodes. The story is that he was in pursuit of the only title that has eluded him in his WWE career - the Intercontinental Championship.

To WWE's credit, they stayed with that story until WrestleMania 39 and even added Drew McIntyre to the mix. However, following WrestleMania 39 is when everything changed for the former WWE Champion. His faction, the Brawling Brutes, wasn't getting over and no matter how much he tried, his failed championship pursuits caught up with him and the momentum he had a year prior had apparently died off.

The Irishman's WWE future seems bleak at the moment, with stars such as Bron Breakker, a similar powerhouse, who have managed to make an immediate impact after arriving on the main roster.

With WWE's focus on building future stars, many feel it's a little hard to imagine that the former WWE Champion has a significant role to play in this future that is currently being built on the next generation of talents like Gunther, Bron Breakker, and Cody Rhodes. Whether the Brawling Brute is just sitting out the remainder of his contract either still remains to be seen. But, with promotions such as AEW that are always on the lookout for ex-WWE stars, the former WWE Champion must be excited at the prospect of something new.

Sheamus was upset after his match at WWE Clash at the Castle

Following his epic match against Gunther at WWE Clash at the Castle, it looked like Sheamus would be the one to dethrone The Ring General. However, that hasn't happened and his booking has only seemingly gotten worse from there.

During an interview with Daily Star, the former WWE Champion expressed his disappointment over his booking after Clash at the Castle.

"There were no avenues and nowhere to go, and that's frustrating. I did the WarGames thing [after Clash at the Castle], but that was s**t - that's how I felt, though others might have felt differently," he said.

It remains to be seen if The Celtic Warrior will return to WWE television any time soon.

