5 possible feuds for Bobby Lashley after losing to WWE Champion Big E on RAW: putting over a new talent and a showdown with a WWE Hall of Famer?

Bobby Lashley has been involved in two stellar main events on Monday Night RAW over the last two weeks.

The September 20 edition of RAW saw a triple threat match in the main event, pinning WWE Champion Big E, Universal Champion, Roman Reigns and The All Mighty Bobby Lashley. The Tribal Chief emerged victorious in this one.

Again this week, we witnessed a super main event pinning Bobby Lashley against Big E for the WWE Champion in a steel cage match. The match in the barbaric structure would see a lot of twists and turns as the two factions again came down to the ring.

The officials managed to regain control of the chaos when the members of the New Day and Hurt Business were sent back. As the match continued, Big E gained momentum and managed to hit Lashley with a Big Ending from the second rope to emerge victorious and retain his title.

With the WWE Draft just less than a week away, things could certainly shake up for the All Mighty moving forward. In this article, we explore 5 feuds that Bobby Lashley could be in after his loss to the WWE champion Big E.

#5. Bobby Lashley could put over new talent Karrion Kross on RAW

Karrion Kross has been on a roll since making his debut on Monday Night RAW. Having beaten Jeff Hardy and John Morrison, his confidence is surely soaring.

This week on RAW, the former two-time NXT champion dished out punishment on Jaxson Ryker as he tapped out to the Kross Jacket.

If Kross gets a chance to feud with Bobby Lashley, this would just be the push he needs to cement his name on the red-brand. A contest pinning a rising heel vs an established heel could induce quite a response from the WWE Universe.

