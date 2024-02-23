When in 2024 is Seth Rollins' WWE contract set to expire? Exploring the chances of him leaving

Seth Rollins has been a very important superstar for WWE. Since winning the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions in 2023, Rollins has been an active champion and has defended his belt against some of the top competitors on Monday Night RAW.

Overall, The Visionary has also received a good response for his contributions towards the promotion till now. However, if WWE doesn't act fast, they might soon lose out on the superstar. As per reports, it seems that Rollins' contract with the Stamford-based promotion will end in June 2024.

This leads to the question of whether Seth Rollins will leave WWE. The answer to such a question would be no. While Rollins and WWE haven't entered negotiations yet, the superstar is too valuable for WWE to let go. Hence, at some point, the Stamford-based promotion will be offering him a new contract.

Apart from that, the World Heavyweight Champion said in an interview that WWE is his home, and he wants to be with the promotion for the rest of his life. Hence, WWE fans can be happy as there is no chance of Rollins leaving the promotion.

Former WWE writer says Seth Rollins is a lot of talk

Compared to Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins is a fighting champion. Regardless of what he has been going through, Rollins has made it a point to defend his World Heavyweight Championship whenever required. However, all that Rollins has done till now hasn't impressed a former WWE writer.

The former writer in question is Vince Russo. During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, he criticized Rollins for booking matches against his friends. Russo also said that it seems The Visionary is nothing but a lot of talk and song. He said:

"Couple of months ago, remember he [Seth Rollins] got that belt. I mean, everybody looked at it as a secondary belt, from the jump to the get-go. And then, remember, he was just booking matches against his friends. He was like giving his friends matches... Bro, it just seems to me that Rollins is nothing but a lot of talk and a song." [From 02:57 onwards]

Overall, Rollins' performance on RAW has been decent. While his championship was not looked at the way one would look at Roman Reigns' title, many in the WWE Universe now acknowledge both titles to be on par. It will be interesting to see how Rollins continues to build himself in WWE.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE