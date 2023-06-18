When 32-year-old WWE star told Rhea Ripley that she "hated her and everything she stands for"

After spending a few years in NXT, Rhea Ripley made her WWE main roster debut in March 2021 on Monday Night RAW. Nearly eight months later, The Eradicator joined the Red Brand's women's team to square off against SmackDown's team in a traditional five-on-five women's tag elimination match at Survivor Series.

RAW's team also included Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Zelina Vega. Ahead of the Premium Live Event, Vega spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling. During the interview, she promised to "play nice if my team plays nice." The former Queen, in character, then entered an argument with Ripley, who stood off-camera.

"Rhea, do you promise to play nice?" Zelina asked. "With you? Hell no!" Ripley replied. "Well then, I don't promise," the SmackDown star added. "Shut up!" Ripley said. "I hate you!" Zelina told Ripley. "I hate you, too!" Ripley responded. "I hate you and everything you stand for, you pixie!" [From 13:04 to 13:18]

Team RAW ended up winning the five-on-five women's Survivor Series elimination match. Bianca Belair picked up the victory for her team after pinning Shotzi to end the bout as the sole survivor.

Rhea Ripley detailed her experience going on a date with a current WWE RAW Superstar. Check out the story here.

Rhea Ripley recently defeated Zelina Vega at WWE Backlash

Last April, the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match winner Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. A few weeks later, The Eradicator defended her title against Zelina Vega at Backlash in Puerto Rico.

Despite Vega's efforts, she lost the bout to The Judgment Day member. However, the former Queen received a standing ovation from the Puerto Rican fans after the match in front of her family.

The SmackDown Women's Title was recently retired as Ripley was presented with the new WWE Women's World Championship. Meanwhile, Vega could have the chance to receive another title shot after qualifying for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Rhea Ripley is interested in challenging Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Title in a first-time-ever match. Check out her comments here.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes