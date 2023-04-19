When Amber Rose confessed to having "lesbionic feelings" for current top WWE star

Before officially joining WWE in 2018, Ronda Rousey was a UFC legend. In November 2015, she defended the UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship against Holly Holm. However, she suffered an embarrassing defeat by knockout in round two of the bout.

Following Rousey's defeat, American rapper Amber Rose expressed her support for The Baddest Woman on the Planet on Twitter. She later revealed to TMZ Sports in December 2015 that she had "lesbionic feelings" for the current SmackDown star.

"[I saw on Twitter that you got Ronda Rousey's back] Always. I have lesbionic feelings for Ronda. [No way!] Totally. [Does she know?] She knows now," she said. [0:04 - 0:19]

That was not the first time the 39-year-old rapper spoke about having feelings for Rousey. In August 2015, Rose tweeted about having a crush on the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

"#WCE @rondarousey 💦💦💦💦 I'm totally crushing on her 😍 #AmberRoseSl*tWalkLA," Rose wrote.

Ronda Rousey competed at WWE WrestleMania 39

In January 2018, Ronda Rousey made her official debut in WWE. About seven months later, she captured the RAW Women's Championship after defeating Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam. However, The Baddest Woman on the Planet went on hiatus after losing the title to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35.

After nearly three years of absence, the UFC legend returned to win the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Over the next year, she had two SmackDown Women's Championship reigns.

Earlier this month, The Baddest Woman on the Planet teamed up with Shayna Baszler to defeat Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya & Shotzi, and Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville in the Women's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match.

