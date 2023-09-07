When Becky Lynch quit wrestling

Becky Lynch is one of the female wrestlers who contributed a lot to the sport. Her story, from someone wrestling in Ireland to main-eventing WrestleMania, is genuinely inspiring. While it may look like she has always been confident about her role as a wrestler, that wasn't the case.

Becky Lynch began wrestling training in 2002 and appeared in various independent promotions, but she wasn't as successful. She joined WWE in 2013 as part of the NXT roster. However, one point many have not noticed was her seven-year absence. In 2006, Becky stepped away from wrestling after a head injury. During this time, The Man decided to quit the sport altogether.

While speaking with ESPN in October 2016, Becky Lynch revealed that she quit wrestling in 2006 for multiple reasons, stating that her mom wasn't supportive, her injury, she was far from home and felt lost. However, stepping away did not make her feel better:

"I quit wrestling in 2006 because I just got lost. My mom didn't want me wrestling, I was wondering if I was going to make it in wrestling, I got injured in a match, I was 19, I was away from home, living in Florida and I just got lost. I couldn't face it, so I stepped away. It was like a death for me, and that is not an exaggeration. I struggled for years to find what I wanted to do."

During her seven-year hiatus, The Man kept journals, which she now feels bizarre to revisit. Lynch shared that it felt like she was meant to wrestle but did not know how to get back.

Who convinced Becky Lynch to return to wrestling?

Becky beginning her NXT career.

Seven years is a long time to be away from the wrestling ring, but like a true wrestler, Becky never stopped thinking about returning. Fortunately, she had a fellow WWE star to help her.

In the same ESPN interview, Becky Lynch revealed that she was in contact with Finn Balor for seven years. When she asked The Judgment Day member if she should return, Balor told Lynch that she should make a comeback so she wouldn't have any regrets.

What did Becky Lynch do during her time away?

The now 36-year-old ventured into multiple careers after her wrestling hiatus. She taught English as a foreign language, was a personal trainer, a Hollywood stuntwoman, and even a flight attendant.

What wrestling would look like if it weren't for Becky's contributions and accomplishments is unimaginable. Fortunately, she returned to the sport and never looked back.

