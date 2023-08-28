When Braun Strowman broke up backstage "fight" between Bray Wyatt and former champion: Hilarious photo emerges

Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt were part of The Wyatt Family in WWE. After their stint as partners broke up, they found themselves in other alliances. As it turns out, one of The Monster of all Monsters' partners even went "head-to-head" with The Eater of Worlds.

At WrestleMania 34, Braun Strowman was inserted into the RAW Tag Team Championship against Cesaro and Sheamus despite not having a partner. However, he revealed at the event that it was Nicholas, a then 10-year-old kid watching from the audience and the son of the WWE referee, John Cone. The unexpected duo defeated The Bar for the titles. As it turns out, Bray Wyatt also met the young champion.

After the unexpected passing of Bray, tributes were shared by his fans, friends, and families. One was the hilarious backstage photo of Strowman separating Wyatt and Nicholas from each other.

Expand Tweet

The former RAW Tag Team Champions relinquished their titles the following night on RAW. They informed the then General Manager Kurt Angle that they had to do it due to Nicholas' school schedule. However, they would return for them once the then-fourth grader finished school.

What did Braun Strowman say after the untimely passing of Bray Wyatt?

Nicholas with his father, John Cone, and Braun Strowman

Many were saddened upon learning of the passing of The Eater of Worlds. He only returned to WWE last year and was absent earlier this year after being sidelined with an undisclosed health issue. He was only 36 when he passed due to a reported heart attack.

One of the stars who posted an emotional message was Braun Strowman. The latter did not only share who Bray Wyatt was but also what type of person Windham Rotunda was.

"You taught me so many things in the business that we shared and loved and you taught me so much in life. You truly made me a better person. I was so honored the day I found out you were haveing [sic] Knash boy and you asked me to be his Godfather. Windham you were one of a kind with a great mind and even better soul. The world lost such and amazing man. My heart is with the Rotunda family JoJo and all the baby’s [sic] know i love you all so much. I’ll see you down the road my friend."

Who was with Braun Strowman during last week's tribute to Bray Wyatt?

WWE paid tribute to Bray and wrestling legend Terry Funk last week on SmackDown. Despite his injury, Strowman was standing in the front, and beside him was Erick Rowan, a former Wyatt Family member.

Bray Wyatt's passing came as a shock to everyone. Despite this, his legacy has left a mark that will never be erased.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE