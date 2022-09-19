When was Braun Strowman's last WWE match?

It was recently announced that Braun Strowman is set to face Otis for his in-ring return to WWE after over 480 days.

On the September 5th episode of RAW, The Monster Among Men made a dominant return after destroying eight superstars during a fatal four-way tag team match. Strowman later announced that he would be going to SmackDown, where he is now currently set to face a member of The Alpha Academy after attacking them.

Despite making a triumphant return, his last match with the company wasn't as successful. At WrestleMania Backlash 2021 (May 16, 2021), Strowman failed to defeat Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley, who won the triple threat match for the WWE Championship.

In June 2021, Braun was shockingly released due to the company's budget cuts. The superstar launched Control Your Narrative earlier this year alongside EC3 before making his recent return.

Braun Strowman opens up about his WWE release

The Monster Among Men is one of the superstars that saw success during the company's pandemic era, which is why it was a shock when his release was announced.

On the latest After the Bell podcast, Braun Strowman shared that it was one of the hardest pills to swallow and how disheartening it was.

"It was a really hard pill to swallow, probably one of the biggest pills I've ever had to swallow in my life. It was disheartening, to say the least. Stepping up through at the beginning of the pandemic when other people couldn't come to work and people didn't come to work. Strapping this company on my back and going out there week in and week out, doing everything in my power to get a quality product out so I can take the fans' and the people around the world's minds off the crazy stuff that was going on. We were the only people in the world that were giving people the opportunity to escape reality by sitting down."

