When did Bray Wyatt decide to become a WWE Superstar? Exploring what only a few know

WWE legend Bray Wyatt exploded into the pro wrestling scene with his creative input and theatric output. Born Windham Rotunda, Wyatt earned tremendous respect from everyone in the WWE locker room. He sadly passed away last year in August at the age of 36, the Stamford-based promotion made a documentary of his biopic to honor his memory.

Many fans know that Bray Wyatt had his first shot at WWE as a member of The Nexus called Husky Harris. However, not everyone knows why he chose to come to the WWE despite being an All-American football player. According to his Peacock documentary titled, ‘Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal’, he wanted to follow in the footsteps of his dad, Mike ‘IRS’ Rotunda.

A segment from the documentary showcases Bray Wyatt sharing the age he thought of becoming a star. Not only did Wyatt join the WWE, he became a living inspiration for many, including Dwayne Johnson’s daughter, Ava.

“I remember one time in particular, I saw my dad in a tag match with Ted DiBiase against the Nasty Boys. They put my dad in the corner and they stuck their armpits in his face. And I remember being backstage and my mom having to hold me back because I was a little seven-year-old kid and I was about to run to this ring. That's where it started. I knew that I had to get in there. I wanted to be just like my dad. I wanted to be in the WWE,” Wyatt said. [09:40 - 10:18]

Wyatt was also the last holder of the WWE Universal Championship before Roman Reigns started his legendary 1316-day title reign as The Tribal Chief. The documentary covers several more little-known facts about The Fiend. In fact, the voice narrating the documentary belongs to none other than The Undertaker.

The Undertaker pays homage to Bray Wyatt with his voice

The Deadman and The Fiend have a lot of similarities in both their gimmicks and their intensity both inside and outside the ring. Wyatt became the new symbol of fear in WWE and was supposed to be the inheritor of The Undertaker’s WrestleMania legacy. However, his untimely death unfortunately didn’t let that happen.

The Undertaker recently talked about working on the documentary and his memory of Bray Wyatt on his Six Feet Under podcast.

He said, “He really was a kind of a visionary in the sense of how he thought outside of the box. And I brought that up during the panel. He definitely — there was nothing cookie-cutter about Bray. And it was a lot of fun and it was really important to me. I was honored when they called me and said, ‘Hey, do you want to narrate this?’ And I was like, ‘Absolutely, 100% I want to do it.’ And…I just wanted to make sure that the family was happy with it.” [40:06 - 40:48]

The documentary will definitely surge the numbers of his already large fanbase, making the WWE arena flock with more Fireflies in both regular episodes and PLEs.

