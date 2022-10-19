Brock Lesnar is back to his villainous ways in WWE. His recent attacks on Bobby Lashley on RAW have signaled a transition to the dark side. It brought back memories of when Lesnar was wholly engrossed in portraying the role of a bad guy.

Since his return in April 2012, The Beast Incarnate has been the top heel in the business. He became a multi-time champion by pulverizing the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns, and even The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

Brock’s first major push was during his fight with Triple H in 2012. Their rivalry was thought to have ended at SummerSlam that year when Lesnar emerged as the new “King of Kings.” He departed the company after his victory while Paul Heyman joined CM Punk.

But the past caught up to the Wiseman. Vince McMahon had evidence that Heyman had hired The Shield to assist Punk. It all came down to the January 28, 2013 episode of WWE RAW. McMahon was moments away from completing his iconic “You’re fired!” catchphrase but was interrupted by the returning Brock Lesnar.

Although Heyman pleaded, The Conqueror sent a warning to the Authority by delivering a thunderous F5 on the then-Chairman of WWE. The attack shattered Vince’s pelvis in the storyline.

Two weeks later, Lesnar again targeted McMahon but was stopped in his tracks by the latter’s son-in-law. The ensuing brawl resulted in Triple H legitimately injuring Brock Lesnar. WrestleMania 29 was around the corner and the build-up was perfect for a dream match.

More intensity was added to the showdown as The Game put his career on the line in a No Holds Barred Match. The gladiators met at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to put on a critically acclaimed bout. Thanks to help from his DX partner Shawn Michaels, Triple H won after executing a Pedigree on the steel steps.

Brock Lesnar was the ultimate winner of the feud, though. He defeated Triple H at Extreme Rules 2013 after capitalizing on a distraction created by Paul Heyman.

Brock Lesnar is going to fight at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

WWE has confirmed Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley for the Crown Jewel 2022 premium live event on November 5. The Beast Incarnate is scheduled to appear on the next episode of RAW following the announcement.

Things have escalated between the All-Mighty and the Beast ever since the latter returned and cost Lashley his United States title. The reason for the attack is unknown, but one may connect it to their previous fight at Royal Rumble 2022.

With Lesnar back in action after his brief hiatus since SummerSlam, expect some major throwdowns from the 10-time world champion.

