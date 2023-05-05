When Brock Lesnar predicted his 'farmer' avatar 12 years ago but the world did not notice

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE on SmackDown on June 17, 2022, with a fresh new look. He sported a beard and ponytail. His wardrobe also saw a change, as Lesnar was seen wearing a cowboy hat, a sleeveless shirt, and jeans. It closely resembled a farmer's look, and the fans were absolutely thrilled to see Farmer Brock.

Previously, The Beast’s character wasn’t as casual. He was always serious. He didn’t sport a laugh and was a man of few words. However, the 2022 Brock Lesnar was different, and fans couldn’t get enough!

While this was new to the fans, for The Beast, being a farmer was always his dream. Even though Lesnar wanted to achieve other things before becoming a farmer, he revealed his desire to be one in his autobiography, Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival.

“I want to be the UFC Heavyweight Champion of the World again. There are also few other things I'd like to take care of before I disappear and become Farmer Brock, but I like taking things one step at a time.”

The Beast lost to Cain Velasquez in UFC 121 in 2010. While he didn’t become the UFC heavyweight Champion again, The Beast returned to WWE in 2012 and dominated the industry like never before.

It's not surprising that Lesnar wanted to be a farmer, considering he grew up on a farm. Currently, Brock Lesnar owns a farm in Maryfield, Saskatchewan, and enjoys the farm life to the fullest.

Brock Lesnar is set to dominate at Backlash 2023

Farmer Brock can become predator Brock when the time comes, and he is all set to bring forth his dominating side to the ring at Backlash 2023.

The Beast is taking on Cody Rhodes, and the latter wants to take revenge on the former. Usually, when Lesnar is involved in a match, it’s assumed he will dominate. However, this time around, certain predictions claim that The American Nightmare could emerge victorious.

There is no telling exactly what will go down at Backlash 2023, but The Beast could potentially be defeated to build Cody Rhodes for a rematch against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The American Nightmare has made it clear that he wants to ensure that he dethrones Roman Reigns.

"The important thing to me is still the championship on Roman's shoulders and it's the biggest match that WWE could do, but it would take a great deal of mountains to be moved for that rematch to even happen. The goal is the same for me, I just have to see it through and do the work.”

Cody Rhodes needs to bring his A-game to Backlash 2023 if he wants to overpower Brock Lesnar and find his path back to challenging The Tribal Chief!

