When Brock Lesnar threw a backstage tantrum after 17-time champion didn't follow the script

It’s widely known that superstars go off-script from time to time, but Brock Lesnar isn’t a big fan of this practice. In fact, he'll truly go berserk if a superstar goes off-script and paint him in a weaker light.

Back in 2012, Brock Lesnar went up against John Cena at Extreme Rules. The match was supposed to have John Cena defeat Brock Lesnar, but The Champ would be stretchered out of the ring in an attempt to make The Beast look strong.

However, Cena went off-script, and the original post-match segment never happened. The Beast had a meltdown backstage over this. He started yelling and tearing things up. John Laurinaitis’ assistant, Marc Carano, was the primary target of Brock's wrath. He believed that John Cena not being stretchered and addressing the crowd instead after a blood-filled beatdown made The Beast look weak.

While some thought it could be a way for The Beast to indicate that he could quit the promotion at any point, it didn’t seem to have put a dent in his relationship with WWE.

Moving forward, The Beast was involved in a feud with Triple H for SummerSlam 2012.

Brock Lesnar will face a former WWE Intercontinental Champion at SummerSlam 2023

Brock Lesnar sparked a rivalry with Cody Rhodes after betraying him prior to a tag team match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The American Nightmare had issued an open invitation for a superstar to team up with him against The Tribal Chief and The Enforcer. The Beast answered the call but attacked Rhodes right before the match.

As a result of the betrayal, WWE booked their first match at Backlash 2023. Cody Rhodes secured the victory, angering The Beast further. Their second bout took place at Night of Champions 2023, which Lesnar dominated and made Rhodes pass out.

With the score being 1-1, WWE is planning a third match between the megastars at SummerSlam 2023 with a unique stipulation.

Even though WWE hasn’t confirmed the stipulation yet, it’s rumored to be a ‘Texas Bullrope Match.’ The match was made famous by The Rhodes Family.

