When is Charlotte Flair's next WWE appearance amid her injury? The date has been confirmed

Charlotte Flair is undeniably one of the biggest names in the WWE women's division. Sadly, The Queen won't be a part of the biggest spectacle in sports entertainment this year, as she has been recovering from her injury, which she suffered in December last year. The WWE Universe hasn't gotten a glimpse of her since then.

However, her return to the Stamford-based promotion has been confirmed. Flair's next WWE appearance will be on April 6, 2024, in Philadelphia. For those wondering, it will not be her return to WWE programming. Rather, it will be a promotional event during the WrestleMania XL weekend.

The 14-time women's champion will be present at the Pennsylvania Convention Center for WWE World. It is an exquisite fan event with plenty of thrilling experiences for the WWE Universe. Charlotte Flair will grace the exhilarating event with her presence on Saturday, along with many other WWE Superstars.

The Stamford-based promotion has officially advertised her return and this will mark Flair's first WWE appearance since getting injured last year. The Queen took to social media and expressed her excitement to meet with the fans at the Convention Center at WWE World on April 6.

Exploring Charlotte Flair's return timeline

Charlotte Flair suffered a devastating fate last year in December when she tore her ACL, MCL and meniscus during her match against Asuka on SmackDown. Since then, The Queen has not been seen on WWE television as she underwent surgery and is recovering from it.

Flair's return timeline is unknown as of now, as her recovery period will seemingly be quite longer. Previously, Dave Meltzer reported that it would take around eight to nine months for her to make a comeback to in-ring action. Therefore, the 14-time Women's Champion is expected to miss SummerSlam this year.

Considering Meltzer's words, she could likely return to the squared circle at the end of this year after completely recovering from her injury. Charlotte Flair has already started hitting the gym and training hard for her faster recovery. The star showcases her workout on social media. She was even backstage when her husband Andrade returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble.

As WrestleMania nears, the star will be sorely missed by fans as she could have had many enticing matches, including one against Jade Cargill. However, it remains a dream match that can be explored when she returns.

