When is CM Punk's next WWE match? Opponent, date, and event confirmed

The fans were on the edge of their seats as CM Punk made his much-anticipated WWE in-ring return at a live event in Madison Square Garden after nearly a decade. Although it was a non-televised match, the sold-out arena in MSG was on their feet to behold the spectacular sight.

The Straight Edge Superstar defeated Dominik Mysterio in an incredible match, which marked Punk's in-ring return. CM Punk's homecoming story has shifted gears as he heads to the Royal Rumble. The company has already announced his next match, which will also be part of the WWE Live Holiday Tour.

The Second City Saint will once again lock horns with Dominik Mysterio in his next match, which will take place on December 30, 2023, at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. WWE will be holding several live events throughout the entire week, which will feature a lot of superstars.

It is possible that Punk and Dominik might wrestle in any of those house shows before their match at The Kia Forum. However, the possibility of it happening is comparatively low, as the company has not advertised it, other than their two matches at the aforementioned live events.

Did CM Punk shatter records with his non-televised WWE in-ring return?

The pro wrestling world was awaiting Punk's WWE return to the squared circle. It finally came to fruition on December 26, 2023, at Madison Square Garden. Despite it being a non-televised match, fans' excitement and fervor to witness the moment were at their peak.

The Staright Edge Superstar not only made his comeback to the wrestling ring, but he also shattered records. As per Fighful Select, the event was said to be the highest domestic non-televised event of all time in WWE's history. The crowd was massive, with MSG sold out reportedly with around 16,000 people in attendance.

CM Punk has indeed brought a revolution as he changed the entire landscape, breaking records. His unfathomable popularity led WWE to open up new sections around the areas behind the stage for the show in Madison Square Garden. The WWE Universe went berserk to witness the historic moment.

Previously, The Straight Edge Superstar broke several records with his WWE return and he was expected to do the same once again with his non-televised in-ring return. Fans' craze for CM Punk among the WWE Universe stands as the personification of his star power and popularity.