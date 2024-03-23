When did Cody Rhodes and his brother Dustin Rhodes defeat The Shield? Revisiting the WWE star's words on SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown featured a face-to-face confrontation between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. During their public conversation, the two discussed The Shield. Cody even questioned Roman about who it was who defeated the faction in tag team action. He then revealed it included the name "Rhodes."

That, of course, was alluding to himself and the legendary Goldust. The Rhodes Brothers battled and feuded with The Shield and The Authority in 2013. It was then on the October 14, 2013, edition of Monday Night RAW that Cody and Goldust defeated the powerful faction.

The win was bigger than it may seem. Cody and Goldust defeated Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins for the WWE Tag Team Titles. Meanwhile, their father Dusty Rhodes was ringside. He got in on the action, taking care of Dean Ambrose.

The fact that a tag team match on RAW from 11 years ago remains relevant in WWE today speaks to both the quality of the bout and the new regime. History and continuity matter in the Triple H regime, which is clear now more than ever.

Cody Rhodes and Goldust teamed up together in WWE under different gimmicks

The brother duo of Cody Rhodes and Goldust made for a great pairing in the promotion. As noted, they started teaming together in October 2013 and made for a great team with natural chemistry.

While they were originally relatively serious as Cody Rhodes and Goldust, things took a big turn in 2014. Goldust amped up the gimmick, acting less normal and instead more over the top. His changes, however, were nothing compared to Cody's.

The American Nightmare transformed himself from Cody Rhodes and became Stardust. This was a, somehow, even more over-the-top character than Goldust at the time. The facepaint and eccentric behavior were certainly notable.

Eventually, the two would split up. Cody, as Stardust, formed The Cosmic Wasteland with The Ascension, but the group never really went anywhere, and he would later leave WWE before returning in 2022.

Dustin Rhodes recently showed some support for Cody Rhodes

Currently, Goldust competes as Dustin Rhodes in All Elite Wrestling. Despite not being part of WWE today, he has recently helped push Cody's ongoing storyline with The Bloodline, specifically Roman Reigns & The Rock.

While promoting an indie show appearance, Dustin Rhodes sent an explicit message to The Rock. This is in response to everything The People's Champion has done to Cody in recent months.

Dustin's words caught the attention of many fans. In fact, some believe Rhodes will somehow play a role in his younger brother's big match at WrestleMania. That, however, remains to be seen.

