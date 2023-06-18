In the late 1990s, Stephanie McMahon made her WWE TV debut. A few years later, The Billion Dollar Princess started dating fellow superstar Triple H. The couple spent nearly three years together before tying the knot in 2003.

Before marrying McMahon, Triple H had a romantic relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Chyna. The Ninth Wonder of The World was a guest on The Howard Stern Show in 2000 when they spoke about Vince McMahon's daughter.

Chyna praised The Billion Dollar Princess and disclosed that she liked her. The former Women's Champion also jokingly stated that McMahon could "make out with my man [Triple H] anytime."

Meanwhile, Stern expressed his desire to marry the then-unmarried Stephanie McMahon.

"I'd love to marry Stephanie McMahon. I'd back up the Brinks truck. Vince McMahon is personally worth a billion dollars. [...] I'll tell you if I married Vince McMahon's daughter, my second car would be a Brinks truck so I could back it up and get the money. I would clean out that whole family," he said. [From 35:39 - 36:18]

Wrestling Magazine @WrestleMagazine 2000 PWI Woman of the Year: Stephanie McMahon Helmsley 2000 PWI Woman of the Year: Stephanie McMahon Helmsley https://t.co/RHyzEA5LiO

What happened when ex-WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon appeared on The Howard Stern Show?

Nearly two years after Howard Stern's episode with Chyna, Stephanie McMahon appeared on his show. The former WWE Chairwoman spoke about several topics, including her love life with her then-boyfriend Triple H.

The Billion Dollar Princess revealed several details about her intimate relationship with The Game, which made some fans wonder about the current Chief Content Officer's reaction. About a month after the interview, McMahon disclosed that her now-husband was supportive.

"Usually Triple H is very supportive," she said.

