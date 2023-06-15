When current AEW star woke up to find WWE's John Cena in bed

John Cena and Edge had a historic rivalry in WWE. However, it ended after The Rated-R Superstar retired in 2011. After his retirement, Edge co-hosted a comedy show with his real-life best friend and current AEW star Christian on the WWE Network.

John Cena appeared on an episode of The Edge & Christian Show That Totally Reeks of Awesomeness. As part of a comedy sketch, Christian was watching television to find Cena co-hosting the show with Edge instead of him. He was shocked and felt that he was being replaced. The former World Heavyweight Champion then decided to rush to the studio.

Christian then woke up to discover that he was dreaming. He seemed relieved that it was only a dream but screamed after shockingly finding the Leader of the Cenation with him in bed.

Cena appeared in three episodes of The Edge & Christian Show That Totally Reeks of Awesomeness between 2016 and 2018. The show ended in early 2019, a few months after his last appearance.

Will Christian Cage return to WWE?

John Cena has transitioned into being a part-time superstar in the past few years as he moved to Hollywood to pursue an acting career. Meanwhile, Edge came out of retirement in 2020 after nearly nine years of absence. The Rated-R Superstar is currently on the SmackDown roster.

Christian Cage also returned to in-ring competition after several years of absence in 2020. However, the 49-year-old left the Stamford-based company after participating in the 2021 Royal Rumble match to join AEW. Recent reports have suggested that WWE could re-sign the former World Heavyweight Champion.

