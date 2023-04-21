"I was wrong" - When WWE's John Cena got in trouble for intimate scene with Amy Schumer

Over the past few years, WWE legend John Cena has starred in several movies, one being the 2015 comedy Trainwreck. In the film, the 45-year-old had an intimate scene with his co-star Amy Schumer. It got him in trouble with his then-girlfriend, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

During an appearance on The Ellen Show in 2018, Cena disclosed that he did not tell Nikki about the scene before he did it. The former Divas Champion was not pleased when she later found out about it.

"[Do you warn Nikki when you're doing things like this?] I do now. I do now because for the Trainwreck one, I did not. I was just like, 'ahh, it will be fine.' I was wrong. So, that was a problem, and it ended up being a tough discussion. And now we review all of the material that is thrown in my direction, and we come to the conclusion that it will be ok," he said. [4:25 - 4:44]

A few weeks after Cena's interview with Ellen DeGeneres, he and Nikki called off their engagement and went their separate ways. The Leader of the Cenation is currently married to Canadian engineer Shay Shariatzadeh. Meanwhile, the former Divas Champion is married to Russian dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

Amy Schumer once expressed her desire to "f**k, marry, and kill" a current WWE star. Check out the story here.

Amy Schumer opened up about her experience filming the scene with WWE legend John Cena

In an interview with Opie Radio in June 2015, John Cena's Trainwreck co-star Amy Schumer spoke about her feelings while filming the intimate scene with the WWE legend. She disclosed that she felt like she had a Flick refrigerator on top of her.

In another interview with MTV Australia, Schumer explained why filming the scene was probably harder for Cena.

"It was like a refrigerator fell on me. I think it was probably harder for him. He had to like do something. I just did what I usually do when I have s*x. Just lay there, so yeah. [Did his b*lls have muscles?] You know what? I didn't get to feel his b*lls. It's a major regret of mine. Major regret. But we'll just have to hope that they do," she said.

Amy Schumer previously opened up about dating a current WWE star. Check out her comments here.

Poll : 0 votes