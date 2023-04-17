When Amy Schumer expressed her desire to "f**k, marry, and kill" current WWE star

In 2015, Hollywood star Amy Schumer starred in Trainwreck alongside WWE Superstar John Cena. The two stars even had an intimate scene in the feature film.

During an interview with "Watch What Happens Live" a few years ago, the 41-year-old actress played a Trainwreck edition of "Shag, Marry, Kill." Schumer had three choices between Bill Hader, LeBron James, and John Cena:

"John Cena," she answered. "I'm gonna f**k, marry, and kill him. [Are you gonna f**k him first and then marry him and then kill him?] That's my business. Sorry, I was told no follow-ups," Schumer added. [1:21 - 1:37]

In a previous interview with Coming Soon, Cena recalled his experience having an intimate scene with Schumer in Trainwreck:

"I think the thing that was great about Amy is, and true to form, she can make anything funny. I think when you can laugh, it can take the edge off. It ended up being a very funny scene, and like I said, it was because of the environment that Amy and Judd created. They just encouraged comedy. It was different, but at the end of the day, I think it plays very well on screen," he said.

Amy Schumer dated WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler

While she worked with John Cena, Amy Schumer had a different experience with another WWE Superstar. The 41-year-old had a brief real-life romance with Dolph Ziggler.

In an interview with CONAN on TBS in 2013, Schumer opened up about dating the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion:

"We were just very different se*ually. Like he was very active in bed, you know, and like moving around, and my style, I like, like laying there. He's in, like, such a good shape when you're naked with someone you want to be the one bringing the thunder, you know. I wanna be able to whisper things like 'you're welcome' or like 'you owe me for this' like that kind of... (...) I'm used to dating kind of chubby-ish comics, when they take their shirt off, you're like, 'how are you not a woman?' Like that kind of a guy. I was out of my wheelhouse with this guy. It was bad. It was bad," she explained. [0:34 - 1:37]

