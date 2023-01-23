"Didn't get to feel his b*lls" - When Amy Schumer opened up on intimate scene with WWE star

In 2012, Hollywood star & stand-up comedian Amy Schumer dated WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler. About three years later, she starred in Trainwreck alongside another former world champion, John Cena. In the feature film, the 41-year-old actress had an intimate scene with the Leader of the Cenation.

In an interview with Opie Radio in June 2015, Schumer opened up about her feelings while filming the scene.

"It's a whole universe, that butt. That Cena a**. [His body] it's not even human. It's not even human. It felt like having a Flick refrigerator on top," she explained. [0:25 - 0:46]

In another interview with MTV Australia, the stand-up comedian stated that filming the scene was probably harder for Cena. She also joked about Cena's private parts having muscles.

"It was like a refrigerator fell on me. I think it was probably harder for him. He had to like do something. I just did what I usually do when I have sex. Just lay there, so yeah. [Did his b*lls have muscles?] You know what? I didn't get to feel his b*lls. It's a major regret of mine. Major regret. But we'll just have to hope that they do," she said. [1:33 - 1:56]

Cena also spoke about the scene during an interview with Larry King a few years ago. The Leader of the Cenation described it as "uncomfortable" and "awkward."

Will John Cena compete at WWE WrestleMania 39?

After over a year of absence from in-ring competition, John Cena returned to the WWE ring last month. The Leader of the Cenation teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a tag team match on SmackDown.

Recent reports suggest that the 16-time world champion will compete again later this year at WrestleMania 39. According to Dave Meltzer, Cena will likely face Austin Theory.

