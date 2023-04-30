When Dolph Ziggler allegedly went against doctor's orders because he wanted to sleep with WWE legend

On November 21, 2010, Dolph Ziggler seemingly had other things on his mind while defending the Intercontinental Championship against Kaval at Survivor Series.

Tammy Sytch, aka Sunny, discussed Ziggler several years ago in an RF Video and Title Match Wrestling interview. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that she slept with The Showoff after Survivor Series 2010. She even took a picture of him to prove they spent the night together.

In the same interview, Sunny recalled how Ziggler suffered a concussion during his win over Kaval. WWE doctors wanted him to stay near the company's television hotel, but he allegedly disobeyed orders to visit the former Diva instead.

"He's like, 'Yeah, I got a concussion, my lip's busted open, and they want me to stay local at the TV hotel tonight,'" Sunny said. "I'm like, 'It's okay, I understand if you can't make it.' He goes, 'F**k that, I'm not missing out on this, I'm coming.' I'm like, 'Oh my God,' so he's going against doctor's orders." [16:36 – 16:49]

Sunny, best known for her WWE appearances between 1995 and 1998, was involved in a long-term relationship with former WWE star Chris Candido. She also previously admitted to having an affair with two-time Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Dolph Ziggler sent Sunny a message on WWE TV

On the night of Survivor Series 2010, Sunny hosted a pay-per-view party at a sports bar. She told Dolph Ziggler to wink and blow a kiss to the camera on his way to the ring.

The two-time World Heavyweight Champion agreed to Sunny's request, much to the delight of the pay-per-view party attendees.

"I said, 'When you come down the ramp, I want you to wink and blow a kiss into the camera so I know you're thinking about me,'" Sunny stated. "So I told everybody at the sports bar, 'Watch for the wink and the kiss.' He comes down, he walks right up to the floor cam, winks, and blows the kiss. Everybody popped in the sports bar because they knew it was for me." [15:58 – 16:13]

Despite suffering a concussion, Ziggler was not forced to vacate the Intercontinental Championship. He took a short break from in-ring competition before returning to action just nine days later.

