When Dominik Mysterio attacked a former WWE star 3 years before his debut, He looked so different

Fans were already aware of who Dominik Mysterio was years before he made his official WWE debut. The Judgment Day member was often involved with his father, Rey Mysterio's, storylines in the company. However, their father-and-son partnership once carried over to a different promotion.

Rey Mysterio left WWE in 2015 after his contract expired, ending his initial 13-year tenure with the company. Following his exit, he wrestled in AAA, NJPW, and Lucha Underground before returning to the Stamford-based promotion in 2018. Surprisingly, Dominik Mysterio also appeared in Lucha Underground.

On August 23, 2017, Rey Mysterio battled Johnny Mundo (FKA John Morrison) for the Lucha Underground Championship. Toward the end of the match, referee Marty Elias took a bump, allowing Mundo to land a low blow on his opponent.

Johnny Mundo was about to use the title to attack Rey, but Dominik interfered and tried to take the championship. The 26-year-old delivered a double-legged takedown to Mundo before officials rushed in and took him away. Despite The Judgment Day member's assistance, his father failed to win the match after Dario Cueto helped the former WWE star.

Dominik made his official WWE in-ring debut in 2020, taking on Seth Rollins in a street fight. The former NXT North American Champion ultimately betrayed his father and joined The Judgment Day in 2022.

Why did Dominik Mysterio's early wrestling appearances cause concern?

Dominik's first direct involvement in a storyline was in 2005

Dominik's earliest involvement in pro wrestling came when he was only eight years old. The 2005 storyline saw Eddie Guerrero and Rey fight over The Judgment Day member's custody. Due to the intense and personal story, people in "Dirty" Dom's life grew concerned about his well-being.

In a chat with Fox News, Rey revealed that Dominik Mysterio's involvement in the 2005 storyline led to problems in school. The Hall of Famer shared that Dominik's teachers thought it was real, but the WWE star explained it wasn't.

"They were a bit concerned about the situation, about him being in the middle of a situation that was uncomfortable. But after one of his teachers approached him and said, 'Is everyone OK at home? Are you sure, Dominik? Is there anything we can do to help?' After Dom told me that, I remember approaching the teacher and telling her as you know, this is all part of the entertainment business. Nothing that is happening on TV is real. So, everything is OK no worries."

What is the latest update on Dominik Mysterio's deal with WWE?

Per PWInsider, Dominik recently signed a new deal with the Stamford-based promotion. The outlet reported that the former champion seemingly inked a five-year contract, meaning he would remain in the company through 2028.

Dominik has changed significantly over the years and is among the most promising names in WWE.