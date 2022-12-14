When Edge asked two AEW stars to 'deal' with former WWE Champion

Last year, WWE Hall of Famer Edge was forced to take drastic measures when Seth Rollins invaded his home.

Edge and Seth Rollins engaged in a heated feud, with many fans dubbing it the best rivalry of the year. At one point, Rollins made things incredibly personal when he invaded the Hall of Famer's home on an episode of SmackDown.

An anxious Rated-R Superstar was seen calling his wife, Beth Phoenix, and telling her not to return to their place. He then told Phoenix that "Daniel and David" were on their way to deal with Rollins.

While the names may not sound unusual, they had some interesting implications. The Hall of Famer seemingly referred to the real names of AEW stars Cash Wheeler (Daniel Wheeler) and Dax Harwood (David Harwood) of FTR.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Edge telling Beth Phoenix he was calling "Daniel and David" was a great touch. The real names of AEW's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood of FTR. Edge telling Beth Phoenix he was calling "Daniel and David" was a great touch. The real names of AEW's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood of FTR.

Edge and FTR have been good friends for a long time now

Edge was away from in-ring action for nine long years before finally making his miraculous return at Royal Rumble 2020.

He later opened up about his big return at the event and revealed that he trained with FTR (fka The Revival) to prepare for the iconic moment:

“I talked to [Triple H], and I said, ‘I can’t go to a ring anywhere because people will start seeing me... So they sent me a ring... Thankfully, I’m married to another Hall of Famer who can pick up and body slam me, which you can’t say for a lot of wives. The Revival, they both live in Asheville, so they’d come, and they’d get in there with me, and they’d put me through my paces," he noted. [H/T WrestleTalk]

One wonders what would have happened if FTR had shown up at Edge's home while Rollins was still there. A confrontation between Rollins and FTR would have broken Wrestling Twitter that night.

