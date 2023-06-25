When female Ex-WWE star confessed to cheating on her famous boyfriend with Rod Brind'Amour

In 1987, Missy Hyatt had a brief run in WWE. She later worked in other promotions, including WCW and ECW. Over the past four decades, the 59-year-old dated several well-known stars in the wrestling business, such as WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts and Eddie Gilbert.

Hyatt was also in a relationship with Hollywood star Jason Hervey for two years. Their romance started passionately. The former WCW star also mentioned in her autobiography, "Missy Hyatt: First Lady of Wrestling," that "the best s*x I ever had" was with Hervey.

Nevertheless, Hyatt and Hervey's relationship ended badly as the former wrestling star confessed to cheating on her famous boyfriend with ice hockey player Rod Brind'Amour.

"It was around the time we celebrated the second anniversary of our dinner at the Buckhead Diner in Atlanta. We'd been drifting apart for months. I didn't like living in Los Angeles. I missed my friends in Atlanta, I missed the change of seasons, and I hated flying back and forth every week. I mean, it wasn't just the hours in the air. I'd be jet-lagged for two days afterwards. It was affecting my stomach. I couldn't eat at normal times. And I wasn't sleeping. Basically, I was miserable, and I began taking it out on Jason," she wrote in her book.

Hyatt added:

"It was around our second anniversary, like I said, that I cheated on him. With a hockey player. I was in to Philadelphia to visit my friend Cathy, who was also a big hockey fan, and she had ticket for a Flyers game (...) afterwards she introduced me to Rod Brind'Amour. Well, it turned out he was a wrestling fan, and the three of us went out to dinner, and then Cathy left the two of us alone, and... Well, you can guess what happened. I mean, the guy was ripped; he had the most awesome set of abs I'd ever seen. Even his butt was ripped," she added.

Ex-WWE star Missy Hyatt and Jason Hervey broke up a week later

After her intimate encounter with Rod Brind'Amour, Missy Hyatt returned to Jason Hervey in Los Angeles. Although she kept quiet about what happened for a week, the former WWE star later confessed to her boyfriend.

Hyatt detailed what happened in her autobiography, "Missy Hyatt: First Lady of Wrestling."

"When I got back to L.A., I felt real guilty about what happened. But I kept quiet for a week. Then, when I couldn't take it anymore, I confessed to Jason. That's what finally broke us up. Psychologically, I guess, I did it on purpose. Had the affair, I mean. I didn't want to live in California, I didn't want to keep flying back and forth, so I screwed Rod Brind' Amour. Yeah, I could have handled it better," she wrote.

